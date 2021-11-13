Two shot dead, robbed in Jinja City

The Toyota Wish car registration number UBF 359V which was recovered on Saturday after its two occupants were shot dead in Jinja City on Friday night. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Denis Edema

Two people have been shot dead along the Jinja-Kamuli highway in Jinja City by thugs who were riding a motorcycle.
The victims were reportedly trailed from Jinja Town and attacked at Lwanda Primary School, Jinja North Division at around 9pm on Friday while travelling in a Toyota Wish car registration number UBF 359V, which the thugs later fled with.
The Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, identified the deceased as Juliet Mirembe and Saddam Waiswa, both residents of Nakabango in Jinja North Division.

