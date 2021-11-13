Two shot dead, robbed in Jinja City

Two people have been shot dead along the Jinja-Kamuli highway in Jinja City by thugs who were riding a motorcycle.

The victims were reportedly trailed from Jinja Town and attacked at Lwanda Primary School, Jinja North Division at around 9pm on Friday while travelling in a Toyota Wish car registration number UBF 359V, which the thugs later fled with.

The Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, identified the deceased as Juliet Mirembe and Saddam Waiswa, both residents of Nakabango in Jinja North Division.

Sources say the duo was from watching a football match at the school's playground when they were attacked.

"It was after the match that the thugs asked their victims for the car key which wasn't given, prompting the shooting," Mr Mubi said, adding that a case of shooting and aggravated robbery has been recorded at Jinja Police Station vide CRB901/2021.

“The duo was attacked at Lwanda and fatally shot, after which the thugs fled with their car which was eventually abandoned in Ikaumi Village, Kakira Town Council,” said Mr Mubi.