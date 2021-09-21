Two State House impersonators arrested in illegal land transactions in Luweero

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

Police in Luweero District are holding two men on charges of impersonating State House land desk employees and forcing unsuspecting residents into illegal land transactions.

The suspects who are both residents of Kawempe Division in Kampala City, were arrested when police on Monday intercepted a Toyota HiAce van commonly referred to as a drone registration number B405DLK which they have been using to allegedly facilitate their activities.

Police say the suspects have on different occasions, with others still at large, identified themselves as State House staff employed to facilitate emergency land related matters on behalf of the State.

Several victims said the suspects and their alleged accomplices have been using the van in the company of armed personnel to force them into signing land transaction forms in favour of some individuals, the Savana Regional Police spokesperson Mr Isah Ssemogerere said Tuesday.

He said they were netted after forcing a one Daniel Walusimbi to sign the land mutation and transfer forms for land measuring 80 acres on Block 741 Plot 4 East Buganda.

“The suspects in custody and others still at large on September 10,2021 scheduled a family meeting for the Estate of the late grandfather, Issa Walusimbi where they allegedly forced Mr Daniel Walusimbi, the Administrator of the Estate to sign the land mutation and transfer forms for land measuring 80 acres to Mr Emmanuel Mayambala,” Mr Ssemogerere said.

The same group reportedly returned to Mr Walusimbi’s home on September 11 and forced him to sign nine blank land transfer forms where the particulars of the beneficiaries were not reflected on the transfer forms. The suspects had earlier reportedly entered a memorandum of understanding with Emmanuel Mayambala to share 25 acres of the same land once the mission was complete.

“Police teams in Luweero were alerted after the group on September 19, 2021 suddenly appeared at a family meeting convened by Walusimbi to discuss the land matters. They were in company of a female UPDF officer at the rank of a Captain. Police managed to arrest two suspects before impounding the van which was towed to Luweero Central police Station to be exhibited as part of evidence,” Mr Ssemogerere added.





When contacted, Ms Susan Abbo, head of Legal Affairs at State House Land Directorate told this reporter on Tuesday that they do not have the land protection unit at State House or any employee in the names of the suspects in police custody.

“We do not have a land protection unit and land desk attached to the State House but we have a Directorate headed by Ms Gertrude Njuba. The names mentioned are not State House employees at the Land Directorate. It is good that part of the group trying to impersonate have been arrested and should face the law,” she said.

The Daily Monitor has established that the suspect took advantage of a land dispute among sections of the Estate of the late Issa Walusimbi that owns land comprised of East Buganda Block741 Plot 4 (198.727 hectares). The land in question is at the centre of a family dispute where some family members claim that Daniel Walusimbi, the Estate Administrator has reportedly refused to hand over to the rightful beneficiaries.

Mr Walusimbi declined to talk to the press while at Luweero Central Police Station on grounds it may jeopardize investigations since several suspects are still on the run.



