Two students arrested over anonymous terror threats against schools 

Two Senior One students of St Charles Lwanga High School are in detention following their arrest by police in Greater Bushenyi and Sheema District for allegedly issuing anonymous terror threats against three schools by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

The students were arrested for allegedly threatening attacks against St Charles Lwanga High School and two other schools in Kasese (St Andrews primary school and Kibingo primary school) through an anonymous letter which was dropped at the entrance of one of the classrooms.

Police said on July 5, 2023, the school management came across the letter and after a thorough investigation it was established that the anonymous letter was written by a 16-year-old student with assistance from a 17-year-old colleague.

They claimed they wanted to scare the school administration for having punished them after the dormitory captain filed a report of indiscipline against them.

According to police spokesperson, SCP Fred Enanga, the two students admitted to having authored the letter that contained the terror threats against three schools.

“Both students admitted to having authored the anonymous letter. A task team also recovered an exercise book where they plucked a page [on which they wrote the letter]. It will be subjected, together with their specimen handwritings, to the handwriting expert for analysis,” Mr Enanga said.

“We would like to warn students that making threats of violence or attack or use of firearms is not a joke, but a criminal act. The two students will be arraigned in court for threatening violence and probably remanded to juvenile detention,” Mr Enanga added.