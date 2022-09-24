Two suspected EVD contacts quarantined in Kisoro 

Two male adults from Kisoro District, who confessed to participating in the burial of a suspected Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) victim in Mubende early this week, were on Thursday put under quarantine for 21 days as the health officials monitor them.

The Kisoro Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Shafiq Ssekandi, who doubles as the district Ebola taskforce chairperson, confirmed the development, adding that the suspected contacts have been quarantined at their respective homes because they have not yet set up a well-equipped isolation centre.

“The two male adults confessed that they participated in the burial of a suspected EVD victim in Mubende District. The district taskforce opted to put them under isolation for 21 days as they monitor their health,” he said.

“I am soon convening the district EVD taskforce meeting to agree on where we can set up an isolation centre for suspected contacts to avoid disease transmission.

“Kisoro District remains a high risk area for possible EVD outbreak because many residents have relatives in Mubende District and regularly travel to either district for social functions such as wedding parties and burial ceremonies,” Mr Ssekandi said.