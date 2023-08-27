Two suspected goat thieves killed, bodies burnt

Police in Butebo District in Eastern Uganda are investigating the incident in which two suspected goat thieves were killed and their bodies burnt by angry mob in Nasenyi village, Kabwangasi sub-county.

Bukedi North Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Immaculate Alaso, said the particulars on the National Identification Card recovered at the scene are of Saronyl Huslyini and Muhamud Koire of Kalamira village, Busiki county in Namutumba district.

“It's alleged that two unknown men riding Motorcycle Registration Number UFQ 023G carrying two suspected stolen goats were chased by a group of boda boda riders and they were captured at Nasenyi village. They were then lynched and their bodies burnt together with their motorcycle,” SP Alaso said on August 27.

He said the Police team responded well on time, documented the scene, had witnesses interviewed and recorded statements.

The Police Publicist said Exhibits including two burnt goats, burnt motorcycle, a National ID belonging to one of the deceased persons, were recovered.