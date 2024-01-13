Two teachers arrested for allegedly defiling their pupils in Kaliro





Police in Kaliro District, eastern Uganda are holding two primary school teachers for allegedly defiling pupils under their care.

Busoga North Police Spokesperson, Michael Kasadha, says Protus Fumbula, 27, a teacher at Home Darling Primary School and Grace Mukabire, 35, a teacher at Kaliro Church of Uganda Primary School, both in Kaliro District, will face charges of aggravated defilement.

Mukabire allegedly defiled his 15-year-old Primary Six pupil in second term last year, while Fumbula reportedly defiled a 14-year-old Primary Seven candidate in third term.

“One of the victims disappeared from her parents' home on January 6, and was discovered at her teacher's residence two days later watching a movie. The suspect was arrested and is being detained at Kaliro Central Police Station pending further investigations,” Mr Kasadha said.

Another suspect allegedly seduced his victim into a sexual affair, giving her his telephone contact to ease their communication.

“In the ensuing excitement, the girl bragged to her sister about her relationship with her former teacher and subsequently, the matter was reported at Ivukula Police Station, case file transferred to Kaliro CPS and the suspect was arrested and detained,” Mr Kasadha added.

He decried the rising cases of aggravated defilement of mainly pupils and implored the public to actively join other stakeholders in fighting the vice that he says undermines the well-being of the girl child.

An Education Office, who requested to remain anonymous, condemned the defilement cases by teachers, saying it is unprofessional and contradicts their ethics.