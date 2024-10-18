Two teachers arrested in Mityana over exam malpractice

Police in Mityana District are holding two teachers over illegally possessing Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examination papers.

The suspects- one aged 27 and a teacher at Hillside Kalonga Secondary School in Kalonga Sub-county in Mubende District and another 31-year-old biology teacher at Bujjubi SS, were arrested on Thursday at Bujjubi SS in Maanyi Trading centre, Maanyi Sub-County in Mityana District.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that on October 17, 2024 at about 8:30am, the Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) scout of the Maanyi Uneb station number 225 in Mityana District, opened the container of UCE examination papers to be taken by the head teachers and a few minutes later rushed to Bujjubi SS.

“When the scout reached, he entered inside the examination room (laboratory) which was being prepared for the chemistry practical examination. He found there a man who claimed that he is a teacher at that school. As he was inquiring about how he accessed the examination room, the Uneb scout saw a paper on the table which he checked,” police said.

“It is alleged that the paper was for chemistry practical and had questions and answers on it,” Racheal Kawala, the Wamala regional police spokesperson said on Friday.

Upon opening the Uneb envelope, Kawala, said the scout realised it was the exact paper that candidates were set to sit on that day.

“A case of unauthorised possession of examination paper, material or information has been opened up and investigations have commenced,” she added.

Kawala said preliminary investigations further reveal that Hillside Kalonga SS teacher had allegedly gone to Bujjubi SS to follow up on the welfare of 17 candidates of his school, who registered to do their final exams at the same school.

The said candidates have spent two weeks at Bujjubi SS.

“Upon interrogation, the teacher for Hillside Kalonga SS said he had found out about the paper from a fellow teacher at Bujjubi SS while they were in the school laboratory that morning,” Kawala noted.