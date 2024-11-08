Two teachers sentenced over vending PLE papers as Kayunga head teacher is arrested

The Grade One Magistrates Court in Kira, Wakiso District, on Thursday sentenced two teachers to one year and two months in jail, after they pleaded guilty to possessing 2024 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) materials.

The teachers included; Albert Pabeku from Stoneridge Primary School in Kira and Vincent Muheki from Vision Primary School.

During a court session presided over by Magistrate Ivan Sseguya, the two were handed a jail sentence of one year and two months or subjected to a cash fine of Shs5 million each.

“You are hereby convicted on your own plea of guilty for the offence of unauthorised possession of examination materials, contrary to Section 27(1) of the UNEB Act, CAP 259,” the magistrate read the ruling to one of the convicts.

The two convicts were members of a WhatsApp group called “Final Cake 2024.”

Meanwhile, Magistrate Sseguya challenged the convicts to justify why they should not receive the maximum sentence of five years in prison or pay a fine of Shs20 million as prescribed by the UNEB Act.

Pabeku pleaded for leniency, requesting a lighter sentence or a reduced fine.

He explained that he has five children, two of whom suffer from sickle cell anaemia, and his wife is currently pregnant. As the family’s breadwinner, he expressed concern that a severe sentence would prevent him from providing for his children with proper medical care.

Pabeku further noted that he is financially responsible for his younger sister, who is due to sit for her Senior Four exams next year.

Muheki, on the other hand, called for leniency in sentencing, highlighting his role as the breadwinner for his family, which includes young children, his parents, and siblings.

He added that a lengthy sentence would negatively impact them due to his support being cut off.

Additionally, Muheki said he has a liver condition, which could require special care and potentially factor into the court’s considerations for a lighter sentence, given his health and family obligations.

Meanwhile, two other teachers; Kevin Bakashaba of Kimongole Primary School in Isingiro and Hosea Oyet of Dignatory Junior School in Rukungiri, initially pleaded guilty, but later changed their plea to not guilty, claiming they did not understand the English language used in court.

“Unfortunately, we do not have a Runyankore interpreter, but we shall have one on Tuesday next week, and we shall read the case afresh,” stated the magistrate.

The four teachers were arrested for unauthorised possession and online dissemination of fake PLE examination papers.

According to the Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) spokesperson, the teachers were found sharing fake PLE papers on social media, charging up to Shs750,000 per set of the purported four PLE papers.

The four appeared in court on Monday, initially pleading guilty to the charges and were remanded until today to receive the facts of the offence.

Section 25 of the UNEB Act, CAP 259, stipulates that any person who gains or attempts to gain possession of any examination paper, part of an examination paper, or any material or information related to an examination paper commits an offence. Such an individual is liable, upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding 1,000 currency points (Shs20 million) or imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both.

This provision applies to both physical and electronic examination materials and information, as well as their transmission.

Meanwhile, a headteacher in Kayunga District was arrested as three teachers fled after they were allegedly found cheating during PLE.

The acting Kayunga District Police Commander, Mr Raymod Odong, yesterday confirmed the arrest of a teacher of Lion of Judah Elementary School in Kyampisi Village in Kayung, and a manhunt for three teachers, who allegedly fled from the school after security personnel found them answering Mathematics PLE questions.

The teachers were found behind the building where the Primary Seven candidates were sitting their mathematics PLE paper, prompting suspicion about their motive. Mr Odong explained that the teacher’s arrest and detention on Wednesday morning followed an impromptu inspection at the school as candidates sat for PLE by the Kayunga Sub-county Gombolola Internal security (GISO) officer, Mr Ali Aliga, who was turned away by those manning the school gate.

He immediately alerted his boss, Mr Billy Okot, the district internal security (DISO).

In an interview with Mr Okot, he said he too responded swiftly but was turned away at the gated school’s entrance.

“I had received some intelligence information that there was an examination malpractice that was going on at the school. But when I tried to explain to them that I was the DISO, they refused to listen,” Mr Okot said.

He said they interrogated the teachers and confiscated a piece of paper and a phone that had Mathematics questions and answers before they jumped over the wall.