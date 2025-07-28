Two Tiktokers wanted by police over viral video featuring child

Police are hunting for two TikTok content creators accused of involving a child in a viral video that allegedly promoted prostitution.

The social media personalities, who go by the names Abe Kampala Balikumbona and Maama Nakanjako, were initially arrested by Jinja City Police over the weekend after the controversial video sparked outrage online.

Kiira Region Police spokesperson Mr James Mubi said the video violated sections of the Children’s Act.

“The Children's Act Section 8A prohibits sexual exploitation of a minor by an adult, whether paid for or not, or even in the form of fun and entertaining content that doesn't promote good values and morals,” Mr Mubi said on July 28.

In the video, Maama Nakanjako is seen suggesting that a child has characteristics of a sex worker. At one point, she advises the girl to join sex work to earn money. The girl, however, repeatedly insists she wants to go to school.

While fans of the duo defended the video as a comedy skit, police maintained it was unlawful since the creators did not possess a valid permit under the Stage Plays and Public Entertainments Act to perform such acts.

The two TikTokers had earlier been summoned by police over a separate incident involving the use of inappropriate language. After being questioned, they reportedly apologized and deleted the offending content.

The detectives cautioned them and released them.

“Recently, the two TikTokers were seriously warned against the use of vulgar language during their visit to the Source of the Nile Bridge in Jinja City. The swift Jinja police action prompted the duo to delete the said video from their account permanently,” Mr Mubi said.

He added that the pair are now facing scrutiny again after a second viral video involving a minor emerged.

“Abe Kampala Balikumbona and Maama Nakanjako inappropriately used unbecoming language and actions that don't strengthen the safety and protection of children's welfare or interests,” Mr Mubi said. “The Kiira Regional Child and Family Protection Office remains committed to enhancing online safety and responsible conduct in regard to children.”

Police have increased enforcement against social media users accused of violating children's rights. Several individuals have been prosecuted, with some receiving prison sentences as long as 40 years.

Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;