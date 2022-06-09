Two top departed Asian property board members arrested over fraud

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit has arrested two top members of the departed Asian property board on fraud-related charges.

According to a tweet by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, the arrest of the executive secretary of the board and his accountant was conducted in liaison with the police.

“State House Anti-Corruption Unit in liaison with police, have arrested both the executive secretary and the accountant of the departed Asian property custodian board for falsely obtaining money from various persons while purporting to allocate them properties,” the anticorruption unit said in a tweet.

The Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is a one-stop-centre specialized office under State House whose function is to receive corruption related information from Ugandan citizens over a secure and confidential online platform.

The two are accused of issuing false allocation letters and receipts after extorting money from unsuspecting victims.

The departed Asians board was formed to deal with properties left behind by fleeing Asians after their expulsion by then President Idi Amin in early 1970s.

The Asians, after their expulsion left behind properties which included businesses, stock and real estate.

Some of them later repossessed their properties yet government had fully compensated them.