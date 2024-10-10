Two Tororo teachers remanded over illegal possession of UNEB materials

Two teachers from St. Mary's Junior School in Namirembe, Tororo District, have been remanded to Morukatipe Prisons after being charged with unlawful possession of Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) materials.

The school head teacher, Denis Juko and his junior teacher Moses Ejangu, were jointly charged with unauthorized possession of examination materials and information, contrary to Section 25(1) of the Uganda National Examinations Board Act, 2021.

Moses Ejangu pleaded guilty, claiming he was coerced by his bosses, while Denis Juko denied involvement but admitted receiving information about the materials via WhatsApp.

"The accused persons, along with others still at large, were found in possession of materials and information purported to be related to the contents of the 2024 Primary Leaving Examinations question papers for English, Mathematics, Basic Science, and Social Studies," said the prosecution.

According to court records, the accused committed these crimes between July and September 2024 in Nakaseke and spread them nationwide through their network, using a WhatsApp group to lure unsuspecting members of the public and school managers.

The Bukedi South Region Police spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe revealed that the suspects were arrested on October 7, 2024, following a complaint filed by a concerned member of the public, a professor from Busitema University.

"Through the confession given by the accused number one, we would consider forgiving the suspects but we want them to help trace the group and above all they should act as a learning lesson to others involved in the crime and those intending to join," Mr Mugwe stated.

He warned the public to be cautious when dealing with unknown individuals and WhatsApp groups, especially during UNEB periods when crimes are prevalent due to parents' desperation.

"We appeal to members of the public to be conscious of the people they deal with and also the WhatsApp groups they subscribe to. It's during this period of UNEB when the crime is highly committed because they take advantage of parents' desperation to cheat them," he added.