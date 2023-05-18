Two traditional healers arrested over ritual sacrifice

Police in Luuka District are holding two traditional healers in connection with human remains that were Wednesday recovered at a shrine in Namadope village, Bukanga Sub County.

“It is alleged that on Tuesday night, unknown people illegally exhumed the remains of one of the dead persons in the area. They cut off the head and abandoned the remaining parts about 30 metres away from the graveyard,” the Busoga North Regional spokesperson, ASP Michael Kasadha, said.

He identified the suspects already in custody at Luuka Central Police Station as; Bulayimu Batesa and Gerald Mudoola.

“A Sniffer dog was introduced to the scene and led detectives to the shrine of Batesa and on conducting a search in the shrine, items of evidential value were recovered,” ASP Kasadha said, adding that they have preferred charges of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace of the dead.

Last week, an angry mob stormed a police station in Kaliro District and lynched a suspected traditional healer and injured another, accusing them of exhuming a dead body.

In 2009, five people including a traditional herbalist were arrested for exhuming a dead body in Girigiri village, Buwaya Sub County in Mayuge District.