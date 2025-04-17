Two traffic officers, trucker charged with extortion

Two police traffic officers and a trucker have been charged and remanded to Luzira Prison over alleged extortion from a Congolese national.

The two officers, Patrick Bulama Mugeni (38), Joel Tsibuhirwa (35), and Geofrey Wabwire (34), a trucker, appeared this evening before the Buganda Road Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi.

The trio denied the charge of conspiracy to commit a felony, contrary to Section 363 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 128. The trial Chief Magistrate informed them that they had the right to apply for bail, as the offence against them is bailable. However, their sureties were not ready.

"Organise yourselves better and bring the necessary documents. Meanwhile, the accused are remanded until May 5," Mr Kayizzi said before remanding them.

The court heard that investigations into the matter were complete, with the state seeking a hearing date.

Prosecution, led by Mr Ivan Kyazze, states that the trio, on April 11, 2025, at Golf Course in Kampala District, conspired to commit a felony—namely extortion.

According to court documents, the victim, a Congolese national currently residing at Kyaka II refugee camp, had come to see his brother in February 2025. His brother had passed away, and the body was still at the Medipal International Hospital mortuary.

Court documents further indicate that on April 11, 2025, at around 2:00 p.m., the victim received a phone call from Medipal requesting him to go and clear the mortuary bills in order to collect his brother’s body.

"While on his way to Medipal, at around Golf Course, two men in civilian attire followed them on a boda boda and stopped them. They started searching his bag and pockets, claiming he had false documents," reads part of the court documents.

It continues: "The victim showed them documents from Medipal International Hospital and explained the reason for his visit, but they insisted that he was the wrong person."

Court documents indicate that during the scuffle, police officers stationed at Golf Course intervened and called for a police vehicle, which then transported both the victim and the suspects to the Central Police Station (CPS) in Kampala.



