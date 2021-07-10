Two-truck collision in Mbale leaves four siblings dead, two injured

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

A lorry loaded with bags of cement on Saturday ran over six siblings in Mbale District, killing four on the spot.

The other two are fighting for their lives in hospital after they sustained serious injuries.

The victims who are said to be children of one John Wabwire, a resident of Rungoro Village in Busoba Sub County, Mbale District were knocked at Manafwa Bridge along Mbale-Tororo road in Busiu Town Council as they walked home from a nearby garden.

Some of the hand hoes found in possession of the victims

The deceased were identified as Ivan Maima, 24, Kakai Mutonyi, 23, Bonny Waniaye, 13, and Milton Mukhwana, 11. Their bodies were taken to Mbale City mortuary for postmortem while the injured who are currently admitted at Busiu health center IV were identified as Mercy Mutonyi, 14 and Nabaloyi Deize, 17.

An eye witness, Mr Fred Nashimolo said the driver of the cement lorry UBA 252G from Tororo District was trying to overtake another vehicle at the bridge before he collided with an oncoming truck license number UBA 362V which was travelling from Mbale.

The wreckage of the truck which collided with another transporting cement

“The cement truck driver lost control and ran over the children who were walking home, killing four siblings on the spot. Their two sisters were rushed to hospital in critical condition,"Mr Nashimolo said.

The Elgon region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika said the driver of the cement truck has been arrested to help with investigations.

"The six siblings were coming from the garden and the trailer carrying cement knocked them from behind,” he said.

Police and eyewitnesses attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving.

"We still have motorists who do not respect the highways code and are partly to blame for several road accidents,” the police spokesperson added.



