Two UPDF soldiers jailed over spreading harmful propaganda

The General Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala has sentenced two Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers to nine and six months imprisonment respectively after they were convicted of spreading harmful propaganda.

The two soldiers L/CPL Apollo Bigirwa, 41, who’s attached to the 2nd Division Infantry Guard Battalion in Mbarara District and Pte Stuart Nuwahereza, 33, attached to the 3rd Division Battalion in Karamoja appeared Wednesday before the court chaired by Brig Gen Freeman Mugabe to get their sentences after they were earlier convicted by the same court.

“The offence the convicts committed carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment; but since they are first time offenders who never wasted court's time by pleading guilty, a period of nine months and six months respectively is appropriate for them,” Brig Gen Mugabe ruled.

On February 22, while seeking a non-custodial sentence, Bigirwa told court that out of frustration, he was compelled to record an audio that was later shared on social media platforms by his colleague, Nuwahereza.

“Mr Chairman, the suspect has been remorseful and he says he is very sorry for whatever he said. He told me he was on a mission where they ought to have paid his salary way back, but on several occasions while spending the little he has on transport to the bank to check, he found nothing which frustrated him, thus recording the said audio,” L/CPL Bigirwa’s lawyer, Capt Simon Nsubuga Busagwa told court.

Prosecution claims that on or around January 20, 2023 in various areas of Kazo, Mbarara and Kampala districts, Bigirwa, Nuwahereza and Bobi Young made and spread ill and false statements against the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Government of Uganda where they allegedly forwarded messages on different media platforms indicating that the government wasn't paying UPDF soldiers in Somalia.

The charge contravenes Sections 137 (1) of the UPDF Act, 2005 and attracts a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, upon conviction.

The two soldiers had been facing the charge together with National Unity Platform (NUP) supporter, Anthony Agaba alias Bobi Young who has since denied the charge.