Two UPDF soldiers killed in container truck crash

Two Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) officers have been confirmed dead after a container truck crashed into a stationary car they were seated in at Corner Junction along Malaba-Jinja highway.

The two soldiers have been identified as Warrant officer Collins Manayanga and Private James Tumusime, both attached to Uganda Revenue Authority/ Customs Malaba. They had been deployed at the T-junction to divert empty trucks to Lwakhakha.

Mr Charles Onyango, a security guard at Heartland secondary school which is located near the junction said the accident happened at around 3am when the container truck lost control and rammed into the Toyota Hilux double cabin parked on the roadside. The container fell on the cabin killing the two officers who were inside.

The district police commander, SP Rogers Chebeben confirmed the accident and said the truck driver was on the run.

He attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving.

The deceased officers are part of the enforcement team that the URA deployed at the Tororo T-junction as a recommended by the bilateral meeting to help divert empty trailers to use Lwakhakha border road to allow customs agents clear cargo trucks entering Uganda through the Malaba and Busia points of entry.

Residents and security operatives gathered at the scene where a container truck crashed another vehicle killing two UPDF officers on January 29, 2022. PHOTOS/ COURTESY