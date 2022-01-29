Breaking News: Former Ethics Minister Simon Lokodo dies in Geneva

Two UPDF soldiers killed in container truck crash

Two Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) officers have been confirmed dead after a container truck crashed into a stationary car they were seated in at Corner Junction along Malaba-Jinja highway. PHOTOS/ COURTESY 

By  Joseph Omollo

What you need to know:

  • The two soldiers have been identified as Warrant officer Collins Manayanga and Private James Tumusime, both attached to Uganda Revenue Authority/ Customs Malaba

