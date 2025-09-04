Two UPDF soldiers killed in DRC operation

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has confirmed the death of two of its soldiers during Operation Shujaa in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye, the UPDF Director for Defence Public Information, clarified in a statement on Thursday that contrary to earlier reports, the killings did not occur in Komanda–Eringeti.

“The facts are that an engagement occurred in Apakwang, approximately 40 kilometres north of Komanda in Mambasa Territory, DRC. In this encounter, we lost two of our soldiers,” he said.

According to Kulayigye, the area was once a stronghold of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) leader Musa Baluku but has since been dislodged by the UPDF.

He further noted that UPDF, in joint operations with the Congolese army (FARDC), had launched a successful attack against two enemy groups of between 10 and 15 fighters in Chabi.

“During the engagement, three terrorists were killed and three guns recovered. Pursuit operations are underway to neutralise another splinter group of 15 to 20 fighters operating around Oicha,” he added.

Meanwhile, the security situation in eastern DRC remains volatile. On Monday, the FARDC Commander of Military Operations and Military Governor of Ituri Province, Lt Gen Johnny Luboya N'Kashama, conducted a field visit to Bunia City to organize and supervise security patrols.

At each security checkpoint, Gen Luboya urged troops to remain vigilant and professional to guarantee civilian safety.

Since the UPDF entered DRC to pursue ADF, CODECO, and other militia groups, it has lost several personnel, including senior commanders.

In March this year, Col. David Byaruhanga, commander of the UPDF’s 409 Brigade, succu

mbed to injuries sustained in clashes with CODECO fighters in DRC.

At the time, UPDF spokesperson Col Chris Magezi told Daily Monitor, “We are in Congo to fight ADF and all its allies. If CODECO has allied with them, they will perish for sure.”



