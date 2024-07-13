Two vehicles torched over cattle theft in Luweero





By Herbert Kamoga

Luweero.





Police in Luwero District are investigating circumstances under which two vehicles were set ablaze by locals who accused their owners of cattle theft in the area.





The incident took place in the early hours of July 12, 2024, at Koojo Village in Katikamu Sub-county, authorities said.

According to Savannah Regional Police spokesperson ASP Sam Twiineamazima residents who were guarding their cattle noticed unfamiliar vehicles parked near their kraal at about 3am.

“The occupants of the vehicles were reportedly attempting to steal cattle, prompting residents to take immediate action,” local leaders told journalists.

Eyewitnesses said locals chased suspects who abandoned the vehicles as they fled the scene.

Locals who responded to a distress call then set the vehicles on fire, according to police reports.

On Saturday, Twiineamazima confirmed that no arrests had been made in the aftermath of the incident although “police responded swiftly to the chairman's report, documenting the scene with the help of the Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO).”

The remains of the burnt vehicles had also been towed to Wobulenzi Police yard for further investigation.

“However, a case of malicious damage to property has been registered,” police revealed.

Luweero was among the leading districts in cases of malicious damage to property with 125 cases reported last year, according to the annual Crime Report 2023.