Two women arrested in Gulu for impersonating State House, ISO officials

Police in Gulu City are holding two women accused of impersonating officials from State House and the Internal Security Organisation (ISO).

Susan Acam, 42, and Susan Aguti, 50, both residents of Kampala, were arrested on Tuesday afternoon after allegedly asking for fuel and foodstuffs from the Deputy Regional Police Commander for Aswa West Region.

According to David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa West Region Police spokesperson, the pair claimed to be operatives attached to State House and ISO, but their requests for fuel and food items raised suspicions.

"They were asking for fuel and food items, claiming they are beneficiaries of those supplies from the Police, which created even more suspicions because the police does not have provisions of fuel or food items for such categories of people," he said.

The women allegedly presented forged identification documents, and a police form 18 (Bond) from Lira Central Police Station was recovered from them, indicating they were released on similar charges in July.

Ongom stated that the duo is suspected to have committed a similar offense in Lira City last month and has been fleecing unsuspecting members of the public.

The police are building their case file and will submit it to the Resident State Attorney (RSA) for legal guidance before formally charging them in court.

Meanwhile, Ongom cautioned members of the public against dealing with such fraudsters.



