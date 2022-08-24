Two-year-old boy’s body found in septic tank 

Police have recovered a body of a two-year-old boy in a septic tank in Wakiso, hardly a month after another child was found dead in a septic tank in the district.

Abdu Katongole’s body was found in a septic tank of a house still under construction on Sunday in Kabuuma Cell, Busabala Ward, Makindye-Sabagabo.

“Preliminary investigations show that the septic tank was covered with a heavy weight material that a two-year-old child cannot open. Both the manhole and marks on it appeared fresh. The house is still under construction and there are no occupants,” Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, said yesterday.

“The deceased is suspected to have been murdered and thrown in a septic tank not in use but filled with water. The body was not swollen from the abdomen and no injuries were noticed on the body,” he added.

Mr Owoyesigyire said police have not arrested any suspect in connection with the killing, but investigations are ongoing.

“We are waiting for the family to come back from the burial and we record their statements,” he said.

Mr Abdu Kakooza, the deceased’s father, reported the case on Saturday evening after his son disappeared from their home.

“On Sunday, at about 6pm, neighbours and I started searching for my son. We became suspicious of a septic tank (filled with water) which was covered. It is about 100 metres away from my home,” he said earlier.

Mr Kakooza said when they opened the manhole, his son’s shoes were floating and his body was removed.