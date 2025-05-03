Two years on, family seeks answers in ex-minister Engola's killing by guard

Two years after the fatal shooting of former Ugandan minister Charles Okello Engola by his bodyguard, the slain official's family is demanding the government release the findings of its investigation into the killing.

Okello Engola, who was a retired colonel and former state minister for Labour, was gunned down in Kampala on May 2, 2023, as he prepared for a cabinet meeting. His bodyguard, a soldier identified as Pte Wilson Sabiiti, fled the scene after the shooting and later died by suicide.

The government pledged a thorough investigation into the murder and the bodyguard's actions, but the results have yet to be made public, prompting the family's renewed call for justice during a memorial service Saturday.

Speaking at the second annual memorial prayers held at a church the late minister built in his home village in Oyam District, his eldest son, Samuel Engola Okello Junior, expressed the family's deep concern over the delayed report.

"The report on the investigation into our father's death is something which should have been produced a long time ago. But to date, we still remain in limbo. As a family, and the clan, we are concerned as to why this has taken so long," he said.

He added that the prolonged silence has fueled suspicion within the community, suggesting a possible conspiracy given the circumstances of the murder.

"No one can dispute that the intention was to kill him and make sure he was dead. Because if you look at the number of bullets used; the number of bullets which were pulled out of his body were close to 69 of them. That typically meant that someone really wanted him dead," Engola Junior told mourners.

The family also questioned the military honors reportedly given to the bodyguard who killed their father.

"So it leaves us wondering. What was the aim? What was the purpose of all this? Truth be told, this gentleman will not come back. But as a home and community of Lango we are owed an explanation," the son stated.

He warned that the government's failure to release the investigation report is causing rising tension and suspicion within the community and could impact the security of other high-profile individuals.

While acknowledging a compensation of Shs380 million from President Museveni, the family indicated they had also pursued legal avenues.

Rev. Can. Easu Omara Ejon, who led the memorial service, lauded the late minister's role in fighting the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebels in northern Uganda, earning him the moniker "Macodwogo" (return of fire).

"He was such a great soldier... nobody can doubt that he is the one who played a big role in defeating the rebels," the Reverend said.

He lamented the lack of answers from the government regarding the killing of "a great soldier... by a mere fool."

Repeated attempts to reach the Acting Director of Defence Public Information Officer Col. Chris Magezi for comment on the matter were unsuccessful.