UACE 2020: Female candidates outshine their male counterparts 

Female candidates have this time round beaten their male counterparts in the just releases Uganda Certificate of Advanced Education (UACE) examinations of 2020, a quite unusual stance.

During the release of the results on Friday, the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) Executive Secretary, Mr Daniel Odongo, noted that female candidates, although fewer performed better.

“The percentage passes at the upper levels (3P and 2P) are higher while percentage passes at lower levels and failure rate among female candidates are lower than for the males,” Odongo said.

Female candidates scored more than their male counterparts at the pricinple level pass (A-E) in Arts, Mathematics and Physics. Male candidates were better in Agriculture, Chemistry, Biology, Art and General Paper,” he further explained.

Odongo also noted that there was a general improvement in performance as compared to 2019.

“An analysis of the overall candidates’ performance in the examination shows that a very high percentage of candidates (99.2%) qualified for the award of the UACE, more than the 98.6% of 2019. There is better overall performance than that of 2019,” he said.

Meanwhile, the board did not register any candidates for UACE at Luzira Prison, as has been the norm in the previous years. They, however had some candidates in UCE and PLE.

A total of 98,392 candidates registered for the 2020 UACE examination from 1,952 centres compared to 104,476 candidates from 2,094 centres in 2019, a decline of 6,084 candidates.

Out of the total number of registered candidates, 97,084 actually sat for exams out of which 41,190 were female.

A total of 26,602 passed with two principle passes,19,015 with 1 principle pass and 9,616 passed with 1 subsidiary.

796 candidates failed the exams, having not scored a single point. These are compared to 1,433 who failed completely in 2019.

According to Odongo, 99.2 per cent qualify for the award of UACE certificate but only 69.8 of these totaling to 68,013 qualify to join university after attaining more than two principle passes as a standard requirement by higher institutions of learning.