UAE investments in Uganda reach Shs13t

Uganda’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mr Zaake W Kibedi, has revealed that the economic relations between Uganda and the UAE have reached “unprecedented levels.”

Ambassador Kibedi, while addressing journalists ahead of the upcoming Fourth Uganda-UAE Business Forum next week, said foreign direct investments from the UAE to Uganda have grown from $300 million (about Shs1.1 trillion) in 2018 to $3.5 billion (about Shs13 trillion) in 2024.

“Trade between both countries has significantly increased and is valued at $2.85 billion (about Shs10.8 trillion) as of September 2025, with the UAE emerging as Uganda’s leading export destination globally,” Ambassador Kibedi said on Friday last week.

He added that improved connectivity has been key to this growth. “The connectivity has been enhanced by the six daily flights between Uganda and the UAE,” he said.

Ambassador Kibedi also hailed the UAE for its “openness and hospitality”, saying their gesture has facilitated the increase of Ugandans living and working in the UAE from 40,000 in 2018 to over 160,000 in 2024.

The Uganda-UAE Business Forum is an annual event organised by the Uganda Embassy, Abu Dhabi and the Uganda Consulate General, Dubai in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department for Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Chamber and Dubai Chambers to promote investments, trade, tourism, innovation and technology transfer.

The inaugural Forum in 2022 was held in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, the second edition in 2023 was held in Kampala, Uganda, the third edition last year was held in Abu Dhabi.

This year’s edition, to be held at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala, from October 27-29, is expected to draw eminent business, private sector and senior government officials from Uganda and the UAE.

Objectives

The objectives are to strengthen bilateral partnerships for investment, trade, tourism and innovation, facilitate networking among business leaders, investors, policy makers and entrepreneurs; discuss opportunities and challenges of doing business between Uganda and the UAE.

It also aims to showcase innovative products, services and business models, influence policy dialogue and create an enabling environment for business. Thematic areas include commercialised agriculture, agro-industrialisation and agri-business, tourism development, energy, mineral-based development, oil and gas, and renewable energy, infrastructure development, innovation and technology and real estate, trading and manufacturing.

Background

President Museveni, in January, visited the UAE and in May, the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited Uganda, leading to the signing of six memoranda of understanding across various sectors.

These included protection of investment, works and transport, diplomatic training and capacity building, joint development agreement, digital transformation and energy.