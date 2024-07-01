UAE urges farther bilateral investments, relations with Uganda, says envoy

“The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has various investment programs lined up for Uganda,” its envoy revealed, noting that “the bilateral relationship between the two countries is on the right trajectory.”

UAE ambassador to Uganda, Abdalla Al Shamsi, said his confident that good ties between Uganda and the Gulf state will continue to surge “based on mutual respect and genuine cooperation characterized by shared interests.”

“Among our investment programs in Uganda, we have the Kidepo International Airport Project, construction of a 1000 solar power megawatts Masdar, establishment of the advanced Busoga international polytechnic college,” he said in Kampala.

He added: “Then there are those that are being championed by Emirati royal Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum in the areas of energy, transport, agriculture, all of which will strengthen the bond between the two countries.”

According to the diplomat, the volume of trade exchange between the two countries has increased from $ 1.4bn in 2019 to $ 3.8bn in 2023 and the curve is still ascending.

Speaking to reporters in Kampala on Friday, Al Shamsi, said that the UAE seeks to boost partnerships with Uganda in areas of economic development, security, tourism, education and enhancing regional stability.

During the annual June 9 National Heroes Day commemorations, President Museveni awarded Al Maktoum with the distinguished Order of the Crested Crane 1st Class Medal.

Days later, Uganda signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sharjah chamber of commerce to build an international airport and high-end world tourist lodges in the East African country’s Kidepo District.

“Abdullah Sultan Olwais, the chairman of the chamber made it clear to that it will begin in August 2024 and promised quality work delivered on schedule. Already, the number of flights between two countries has increased to 23 weekly through UAE based airlines that include Emirates, Flydubai and Air Arabia. With Kidepo international airport in existence, these flights will increase because many international tourists will be able to visit the park as it will be easy to access it this time,” the envoy noted.

President Museveni looks on as Uganda's minister of works and transport Gen Katumba Wamala and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce led by their Chairman, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais display the agreements for the construction of Kidepo International Airport in Karamoja. PHOTOS/ PPU

However, some sources from Uganda's Ministry of Energy asserted that in addition to tourism, the government prioritized the development of Kidepo International Airport in Karamoja because of a gold discovery.