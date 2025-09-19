UAE visa ban leaves Ugandans in limbo

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a temporary ban on tourist and work visas for eight countries, including Uganda, effective January 2026.

According to the immigration circular, Uganda is among nine countries whose citizens will be denied visas to the UAE. The others are Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Cameroon and Sudan. The UAE cited security concerns, geopolitical relations, and pandemics such as Covid-19 as reasons for the ban. The move comes after a BBC investigation linked Ugandan national Charles Mwesigwa to a sex trafficking ring in Dubai, targeting vulnerable women.

For years, the UAE has been a major destination for Ugandan migrant workers. Official statistics from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development indicate that more than 150,000 Ugandans live and work in the UAE as housemaids, cleaners, drivers, security personnel, and hotel staff. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Henry Oryem Okello said the restrictions aim to address visa misuse, including overstaying and engagement in illegal activities, which have strained relations between the two countries.

“We should respect the laws, especially the visa regime of other countries. When Ugandans overstay or break rules in the UAE, it spoils the good relationship between our nations. That’s why these restrictions are coming into play,” Mr Oryem said. He stressed that Uganda cannot blame the UAE for the move, adding that stricter monitoring and compliance with visa rules are necessary. “As of now, this doesn’t directly affect labour export, but it will over time. The government is negotiating with the UAE to restore good terms,” he said.

Impact

The ban will also affect remittances, a vital source of foreign exchange. In 2023, Ugandans in the UAE sent home around$300 million (Shs 1.1 trillion), supporting thousands of families. If new workers cannot travel, remittance flows will decline. Mr Baker Akantambira, the chairperson of the Uganda Association of Recruitment Agencies, warned the restriction will deepen job scarcity and strain bilateral relations. “Ugandans seeking employment in the UAE will have their hopes shattered,” he said.

Entrepreneur Amos Wekesa of Great Lakes Safaris highlighted the broader economic consequences. “The ban limits Ugandans from accessing the Arab market for business, especially in tourism,” he said. Mr Wekesa added that while other countries with high crime rates, like the US, do not impose similar restrictions, African nations are disproportionately affected.



