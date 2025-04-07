Ubos launches nationwide learners head count, starting in Kampala

The nationwide head count of learners in schools officially began on Monday, April 7 starting with the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

The learner census, being conducted by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos), is intended to establish the accurate number of students and pupils registered across the country. It is also aimed at addressing systemic issues such as ghost learners, teacher absenteeism, and data inconsistencies within the education sector.

In a letter dated April 2 addressed to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), the Ministry of Education and Sports confirmed the rollout schedule:

“…This is to inform you that the census will commence on April 7, 2025, starting with the greater Kampala metropolitan area, and will subsequently be rolled out to the rest of the country at the beginning of the second term.”

The letter further stated:

“During the exercise, an enumerator will interface with each learner in the school. For pre-primary to primary five, class teachers shall assist the learners during the interview, while learners in primary six and above will serve as the primary respondents.”

The exercise is being carried out under the legal framework of Section 3 of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics Act, CAP. 310, which mandates Ubos to coordinate, monitor, and supervise the National Statistical System.

Learners will be required to provide data including their name, date of birth, sex, class, nationality, learner identification number (LIN) for those registered on the Education Management Information System (EMIS), and details of any special needs.

Mr Didcus Okoth, the spokesperson of Ubos, confirmed the scope of the census during an interview on Monday.

“The census is for both private and government schools—primary, pre-primary, vocational, and higher institutions—governing the whole country. We’ve started with today (yesterday) in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan, then we shall roll to other parts,” Mr Okoth said.

He assured the public that the necessary preparations had been made:

“We are a hundred percent prepared because we’ve taken the field staff through the training and are ready to be deployed.”

Efforts to get a comment from KCCA officials regarding their readiness for the exercise were unsuccessful as they did not respond to repeated calls by press time.

About the learner census

The census will collect the following categories of information:

Learner information: Name, date of birth, sex, class, nationality, Learner Identification Number (LIN), national ID/Student Pass/Refugee ID, and special needs status.

Teaching staff: Name, date of birth, sex, nationality, NIN/Work Permit/Refugee ID, subjects taught, TMIS number, highest teaching qualification, and highest level of education.

Non-teaching staff: Name, date of birth, sex, nationality, job title, and identification documents.

Institution identity: EMIS number, operational status, license and registration status.

Location: District, county, sub-county/division, parish, village/zone/cell, and GPS coordinates.

Institution details: Level and type of institution, ownership, year of founding, UPE/USE status, and contact details.

Infrastructure: Number and size of classrooms, labs, libraries, washrooms, teacher houses, and sports facilities.

Learning materials: Number of textbooks per subject and teaching guides.

Water and sanitation: Condition and access to WASH facilities.

Energy supply: Source and reliability of electricity or other power sources.