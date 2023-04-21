UBOS MD Mukiza denies exit reports ahead of national census

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) Executive Director, Dr Chris Mukiza, has dismissed reports that his contract has run out.

Mukiza said he was appointed to his position on March 30, 2019, meaning his five-year contract ends on March 30, 2024.

"We are busy with preparations for the national census due later this year," said Mukiza on Friday afternoon, adding that "whoever says UBOS is in disarray because of a vacuum created by the alleged expiry of my contract lacks accurate information."

Dr Mukiza said the UBOS Board retreat, which ended on Friday, generated key decisions aimed at improving the performance of the institution.

He further noted that UBOS will use the Balance Score Card as a tool for managing and measuring the performance of staff, starting with the Executive Director.

This tool will be scaled down to the lowest-ranking members of staff.

"We believe this will upscale our performance at the individual level, but most importantly as an institution," he said.

The Monitor has learnt that the National Census Council chaired by Prime Minister and the National Steering Committee, of which Mukiza is a member, will meet next week regarding the national census activities.

The two meetings are expected to inform further preparatory activities ahead of the census enumeration.

Reports indicated that Mukiza’s contract had expired, bringing into question the legality of his continued stay in office.

The reports also alleged that Mukiza had not only refused to vacate office but had tried to lobby the Finance Ministry to renew his contract.

"I have not talked to anyone about the renewal of my contract, which is still running," said Mukiza, emphasizing that "claims that I met the President with the late Keith Muhakanizi for contract renewal are false."

"In fact, it is unfortunate that this false news is being spread at a time when we are mourning a fallen technocrat and one of the great economists of our time," he reiterated.

Infighting

This publication understands that UBOS has been struggling with infighting among senior officials who are jostling for Mukiza’s job when his contract expires next year.

It is understood that several of these UBOS officials are facing disciplinary action for acts of misconduct, spreading malicious information, and sabotage of institutional programs.

Ministry of Finance officials told this publication on Friday that intrigue at UBOS, led by staff who are fighting for top positions, including that of Executive Director, threatened to undermine the national census program.

The national census preparations have since gained traction, with UBOS mapping areas for the counting of people later this year.

In addition, procurement of tablets and computer infrastructure is underway ahead of the enumeration exercise.

"We will not be diverted," said Mukiza, in response to critics, adding: "We have so far mapped 48% of the enumeration areas in terms of coverage and are working hard to ensure we complete the remaining 52% by the end of June as we draw much closer to the census date of August 25, 2023."

Mukiza said for the first time in Uganda’s history, UBOS was mapping the whole country using electronic gadgets in the form of digital tablets called Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI), which they also hope to use during the actual Census exercise.

In addition to Census preparations, UBOS is planning to undertake the National Household Survey, which is conducted every 3 years.