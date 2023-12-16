Ubos report highlights gross water input spike

A new report by Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) has shown that Gross Water Input for 2022 was estimated at 253.5 million cubic metres, which was higher than 220.4 million cubic metres estimate of 2021.

Similarly, total water consumption increased by 17.3 percent to 33.9 million cubic metres in 2022 from 28.9 million cubic metres in 2021.

The report shows that water use efficiency (WUE) increased to Shs144,194 in 2022 from Shs67,573 registered in 2021. The annual water use per capita for 2022 was 5,912,056 cubic metres which was higher than 5,389,531 cubic metres registered in 2021.

“The average water use per household per day registered an increase to 52.8 litres in 2022 from 52.6 litres in 2021. The average water consumption per household per day rose to 31.0 litres in 2022 from 30.9 litres in 2021,” the report notes.

It further states that in 2022, the amount of water abstracted from the environment rose to an estimate of 253.5 million cubic metres from 220.4 million cubic metres that was abstracted in 2021. This represented an increase of 15.1 percent in the water abstracted. Likewise, the amount of water supplied increased by 14.7 percent, to 219.6 million cubic metres in 2022 from 191.4 million cubic metres in 2021.

The total amount of water used in the economy rose to 253.5 million cubic metres in 2022 from the estimated amount of 220.4 million cubic metres in 2021. On the other hand, total water consumption also rose to 17.3 percent from 28.9 million cubic metres in 2021 to 33.9 million cubic metres in 2022.

Total water return flows to the environment also rose to 185.7 million cubic metres in 2022 from 162.5 million cubic metres in 2021. The annual average amount of water returned to the environment for 2022 constituted 73.2 percent of the total water. Precipitation as the main source of water abstracted in 2022 with an annual average share of 99.95 percent, rose by 15.1 percent in 2022 from a 15.6 percent decline registered in 2021.

However, water abstracted from ground water resources decreased by 0.1 percent in 2022 following a 3.4 percent increase in 2021.