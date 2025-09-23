UBOS rolls out Baseline Education Census in Western Uganda amid teachers’ strike

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has launched the third phase of the baseline education census in the western sub-regions of Tooro, Rwenzori, and Kigezi. The exercise, which started on Monday, September 22, aims to count all learners from pre-primary to university, along with teachers and non-teaching staff, in order to generate reliable data for national education planning.

Speaking to journalists in Fort Portal City on Tuesday, September 23, UBOS Public Relations Officer, Mr John Igumira, said the fieldwork will run for three weeks before the data is processed and a final report released.

“This is the first-ever baseline education census in Uganda. It started on April 7, 2025, after being commissioned by the Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet K. Museveni, in the Greater Kampala districts. We have so far completed other regions and are now focusing on Tooro, Rwenzori, Kigezi, Karamoja, and West Nile,” Mr Igumira explained.

He said the census seeks to capture detailed information about learners, teachers, non-teaching staff, schools, and infrastructure.

“We are counting learners by sex, nationality, parentage, and National Identification Number (NIN). For teachers, we want to know their numbers per school, qualifications, registration status, level of education, and whether they are teaching in line with their training. We also want to establish whether schools are registered and licensed, enrollment levels, and assess infrastructure and learning conditions,” he said.

According to UBOS, the census covers both government and private schools, and all institutions are legally required to cooperate.

“Because the government wants to plan for their students. Even if it is a private school, those are Ugandan students; they must be planned for. So we must know how many you have in a school and their status,” he added.

Mr Igumira admitted that many private schools were initially reluctant to participate but eventually agreed after discussions. He appealed to school owners and head teachers to provide accurate data to ensure credible outcomes.

He also acknowledged that the ongoing strike by government teachers may slow down the process, but expressed optimism that it will not derail the exercise.

“We know some schools are closed due to the strike, but not all. Where we find schools closed, we shall return later. Our priority is to make sure every learner is counted, and we expect the strike will be resolved before we finish,” he said.

For universities and tertiary institutions, UBOS teams said they will rely on official records where students are not physically present, given that such institutions operate differently from lower schools.

Once completed, the census is expected to provide government and local authorities with a solid foundation for evidence-based planning.

Fort Portal City planner, Mr Samson Mawenu, welcomed the initiative, saying it will address longstanding gaps caused by reliance on estimates during planning and budgeting.

“In the past, planning for the recruitment of teachers or the construction of new schools has been based on assumptions. With this census, we shall finally have reliable figures to guide decisions. We urge all school administrators to cooperate fully so that UBOS can generate accurate data for better service delivery,” Mr Mawenu said.

UBOS contends that the census will help the Ministry of Education and Sports streamline policy decisions, allocate resources fairly, and address challenges in infrastructure and staffing.