UBTAB explains delay in releasing TVET examination results

The Uganda Vocational and Technical Assessment Board (UVTAB) has attributed the delayed release of the November–December 2024 assessment results to the absence of a Governing Board.

The results, which were expected between late March and early April 2025, are yet to be released.

According to Mr Onesmus Oyesigye, UVTAB's Executive Secretary, the Minister of Education and Sports is supposed to receive the results from the UVTAB Governing Board before officially releasing them, but the board has not yet been constituted.

"The examination results for November/December are not yet out because we don't have a Board yet. It is something small which I'm sure the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education Sports is solving and very soon, we shall be releasing these results," Mr Oyesigye told journalists during the briefing of Area Coordinators held in Kampala on April 25, 2025.

He explained that, under procedure, UVTAB must have a Governing Board to hand over the results to the Minister of Education and Sports for official release.

A total of 114,954 candidates registered for the November/December 2024 end-of-year Certificate and Diploma programs.

UVTAB, formerly known as the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB), is a newly established national Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) assessment body. It was created by the TVET Act No. 3 of 2025, merging UBTEB and the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT).

Operationalized by the TVET Act (Commencement) Instrument 2025 No. 25 on March 15, 2025, UVTAB derives its mandate from Section 77(5) of the TVET Act 2025. It is responsible for assessing and certifying competences acquired through both formal and informal TVET education.

The government recently merged several entities to minimize public expenditure amid economic challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Oyesigye said the merger has not interrupted program implementation and that preparations are underway for the next round of examinations.

"The Board will conduct both formal and informal assessments for different categories of programmes; Formal assessment shall include: National Certificate, Diploma and Higher Diploma programmes and shall commence on May 2, 2025 to June 6, 2025," he said, adding, "Informal assessments include: Modular programmes, Worker’s Pass and Occupational levels (I and II) and shall commence on May 2, 2025 to May 9, 2025."

To ensure smooth assessment processes in line with the TVET law and guidelines, UVTAB conducted a national briefing of 174 Area Coordinators at four regional centers: Mbale Community Polytechnic (Eastern Region), Nyamitanga Technical Institute (Western Region), Uganda Technical College–Lira (Northern Region), and UVTAB Secretariat in Kampala (Central Region).

According to Mr. Wilfred Nahamya Karukuza, UVTAB's Executive Secretary in charge of assessment management, the Board routinely briefs Area Coordinators to uphold assessment standards.

This year’s session marked the first briefing exercise since UVTAB's establishment.

Mr Nahamya also cautioned candidates against malpractice during the upcoming assessments.

Mr Oyesigye added that the Board, in line with the TVET Act No. 3 of 2025, has reformed its assessment systems to meet the needs of candidates and the demands of the labor market.

"To achieve this, the Board has appointed various Assessment Managers to undertake and participate in the conduct of various assessment processes, including assessment of real-life projects, assessment of practical and on-the-spot assessments of candidates undertaking TVET programmes," he stated.