UBTEB exams gain traction as more universities join the initiative

More universities across the country are now adopting Uganda Technical and Business Examinations (UBTEB) as technical training evolves in the country.

In 2017, the government directed universities offering certificate programs to subject their students to UBTEB for national examinations.

However, only a few institutions initially followed these guidelines, while the majority continued to assess their students independently.

Addressing journalists at their office in Ntinda last Friday, the Deputy Executive Secretary of UBTEB, Mr Wilfred Karukuza Nahamya, highlighted this positive shift, noting that more universities are now having their students assessed by the Board.

“Over 20 universities, including Makerere University, Makerere University Business School, and Kyambogo University, have registered their students with us for assessment. This is a positive development, as it aligns with government guidance,” Mr Nahamya said.

He added that this change is partly due to many universities beginning to phase out certificate and diploma programs, which are also offered by more than 400 technical and vocational institutes across the country.

“Universities should focus on training graduate and postgraduate students while leaving undergraduate programs to other institutions,” he added.

Meanwhile, the board is set to conduct its July/August 2024 examination series, which will run through August 30.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Mr Onesmus Oyesigye, announced that this year's examinations will take place at 454 centers nationwide, with a total of 58,995 candidates registered—18,742 of whom are female and 40,253 are male.

In preparation for the exams, UBTEB conducted a briefing for area coordinators and centre supervisors on July 26 to ensure that all centers were well-informed and ready for a smooth examination process. The board has also begun distributing examination materials to various storage facilities across the country, with support from the Uganda Police Force to ensure security and proper handling.

To enhance inclusive education, UBTEB has registered 76 candidates with special needs for this examination period. These candidates, pursuing various TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) professions, include individuals with dyslexia, visual impairment, hearing impairment, and physical disabilities.

“Special arrangements have been made for these students, including the provision of sign language interpreters, transcribers, and guides, as well as extra time and large fonts where needed,” Mr Onesmus said.

“Over 100 support personnel have been deployed to assist these candidates, reflecting UBTEB's commitment to accommodating diverse learning needs,” he added.

The Board hopes these measures will contribute to a fair and efficient examination process for all candidates.

The Board also noted an increase in the number of female candidates this year, particularly in fashion and design as well as engineering courses, although numbers remain lower in construction programs.

In an effort to further reduce examination malpractices, UBTEB has urged all Heads of Centres to ensure that Examination Task Forces at their institutions are thoroughly briefed on examination conduct. These task forces are crucial for maintaining compliance with UBTEB's rules and standards.

UBTEB officials have also asked Heads of Centres to emphasize the penalties for examination misconduct and to remain on-site throughout the examination period.

The Board has reported significant progress in curbing examination malpractices, attributing this success to heightened awareness and

sensitization efforts among candidates, as well as the effective integration of Examination Task Forces.

To enhance vigilance and secure the examination process, UBTEB has deployed over 600 Reconnoiters and monitors. For practical modules, the