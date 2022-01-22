UBTEB rolls out new module assessment

Welding students at Nakawa Vocational Training Institute in October 2019. Photo / Rachel Mabala

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • According to officials from UBTEB, the new module assessment will enable Ugandans with any level of education to work while studying.

The Uganda Business and Technical Examination Board (UBTEB) has rolled out the new modularised assessment programmes as more than 15,000 students are lined up to sit examinations.

