Ubteb seeks order to assess vocational students

Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (Ubteb) is seeking a law that can streamline the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sub-sector and allow Ubteb to assess their learners.

The Ubteb executive secretary, Mr Onesmus Oyesigye, said there are contradicting laws on TVET assessment in institutions.

He noted that the BTVET Act 2008 gives the board powers to assess TVET learners whereas the University and Institutions Act gives the institutions authority to develop their own programmes and can even do the assessment and awarding of certificates.

“There have been conflicting laws, for example, the Ministry of Education released the circular and said assessment at all levels beginning with diploma and below should be nationally assessed by Ubteb or other examination bodies like Uganda Nurses and Midwives Examination board, but on the other hand, the University and Institution Act empowers the institutions to assess themselves and ward certificates,’’ Mr Oyesigye said.

He made the remarks during a workshop with education stakeholders at Uganda Institute of Information and Communication Technology in Kampala yesterday

Mr Oyesigye said the board is in the process of having the TVET law and that principles of formulating the Bill have already been approved by Cabinet and they are now in the formulation of the Bill that will soon be taken to Parliament.

“The TVET sub-sector has been undergoing reforms since 2008 with the enactment of the Business Act and now we are moving towards the climax and we have the TVET policy, which is guiding us,’’ Mr Oyesigye added.

The Ubteb deputy executive secretary, Mr Wilfred Nahamya, said if the TVET law is put in place, all TVET assessments will be done at national level rather than at institutional level.

Implementation

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Education and Sports, Ms Ketty Lamaro, said the ministry is implementing reforms in structuring, delivery and assessment of TVET.

“In structural terms, we are reviewing all TVET delivery, assessment and regulatory structures, including assessment bodies. We are in the final stages of streamlining TVET structures, delivery and assessment. As we progress with TVET reforms implementation, we shall ensure that all stakeholders will be apprised with the new position on TVET structures once the Cabinet has concluded the matter,’’ Ms Lamaro said.

She advised unemployed graduates to join the TVET programmes so that they can earn a living from hands-on skills.