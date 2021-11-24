Prime

UBTEB set to start flexible learning

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • Officials say the programme is also suitable for low income earners.

Uganda Business and Technical Examination Board (UBTEB) has finalised plans to start modularised assessment of all programmes examined by the board.

