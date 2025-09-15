UBTS surpasses monthly target of 11,000 blood units in August

Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) has made a remarkable achievement, collecting over 15,000 units of blood to save patients in the country.

The initiative, led by the Indian Association Uganda in conjunction with the Indian High Commission, UBTS, and the Uganda Red Cross Society, surpassed its target of 11,000 units.

Mr William Mugisha from UBTS appreciated the Indian community for the great success, noting that other communities should emulate them.

"This has been a holiday time where we run out of blood when students are on holiday, because they are on a break," he said. "Students contribute seven percent of the blood to the country. We supply blood all over the health facilities in Uganda to save the lives of many, including sickle-cell patients, accident victims, expectant mothers, and others."

UBTS supplies blood to 500 healthcare facilities daily and struggles to meet 85 percent of blood needs.

Mr Kumar Sasi Nair, the secretary of the Indian Association of Uganda, said that a total of 82 blood donation drives were organized, and they not only met their target of collecting 11,000 units but also exceeded it by a remarkable record-breaking collection of 15,253 units.

The drives were held throughout Uganda, including Arua, Hoima, Mukono, Jinja, Tororo, Gulu, Kapeka, and several corporates.

L-R: Kumar Sasi Nair, the secretary of the Indian Association Uganda, Mr Upender Sigh Rawat, the Indian High Commissioner [C] and Mr Jatin Udani, the Executive committee member and in charge of Medical Forum, while addressing the media on Sunday in Kampala. Photo | Jessica Sabano

Mr Jatin Udani, an Executive Committee member and in charge of the Medical Forum, said the remarkable donation is a game-changer for Uganda’s blood supply. "It will save countless lives," he emphasised.

The month-long Mega blood donation drive was organised to commemorate 78 years of India’s Independence Day.

The Indian High Commissioner, Mr Upender Sigh Rawat, said they have a good relationship with Uganda and will continue supporting it in various sectors.

"We have a good political, economic, and social relationship with Uganda," he said, stressing the need for continuous sensitisation and mobilisation to boost blood donation among Ugandans.



