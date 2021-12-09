UCAA bans mobile phone use for airport service providers at work

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has banned mobile phone use amongst airport service providers on duty.

“It has been noted with concern that the use of personal and other devices by Airport staff while on duty has been continued unabated despite consequent security and safety concerns, this is therefore to direct that with immediate effect, no staff shall be allowed to carry his or her person mobile phones or any other device to their respective work stations.’’ a December 7 letter from UCAA General Manager, Mr Emmanuel Barungi, addressed to the airport service providers states.

The move targets all airlines station managers, immigration, port health doctors, Air Operations’ Committee (AOC) , site manager trend events and site manager A&M clearing company and DAS, NAS/ENHAS.

He added that supervisors should make sure that all the staff surrender their phones and other related devices before commencing duty.

“Serious disciplinary action shall be preferred against any staff found in breach of these restrictions and all companies are required to submit lists of their key staff/supervisors to be exempted from this restriction to the Aviation security Manager,’’ he directed.