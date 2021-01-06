UCAA denies sacking human resource boss over defacing Museveni posters

By Paul Adude More by this Author

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has refuted claims that its human resource manager Ms Efrance Musimenta Mbagaya has been sacked.

There have been raging reports on social and online media that Ms Musimenta had been sacked after the government-owned New Vision newspaper on January 4 ran an advert of a vacant position of Director of Human Resource and Administration at UCAA.

However, the UCAA spokesperson Vianney Luggya has clarified that Ms Musimenta is still UCAA’s substantive Human Resource Manager in charge of Development and Training and her job has not been advertised.

He further explained that the position of UCAA Director for Human Resource and Administration that was advertised in the press on Monday has been vacant for some time although at one time Ms Musimenta held it in an acting capacity.

“Ms Efrance Musimenta is substantively the Manager HR Development and Training. The position of Director HR and Administration in which she acted at one point is vacant. It has been advertised as per UCAA regulations. She is performing her duties as Manager HR Development and Training,” Mr Luggya said in a response to Daily Monitor inquiry about the matter on Wednesday.

A source in UCCA, who declined to be named, said Ms Musimenta is free to also apply for the advertised position.



Ms Musimenta was arrested in November by officers of the Special Forces Command, at Entebbe Aviation Police Station where she had gone to record a statement on allegations that she had removed Mr Yoweri Museveni’s campaign posters from the UCAA office building in Entebbe.

She was subsequently charged and remanded to prison. She was later bailed out in Entebbe Chief Magistrate’s Court. Her trial has been fixed for January 25, 2021.

