UCAA explores plan to relocate Kigungu residents for Entebbe Airport expansion

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) is reviewing plans for a possible relocation of residents of Kigungu in Entebbe Municipality residing in the vicinity of Entebbe International Airport.

This is to enable further expansion and upgrade of the airport to become more competitive as part of an on-going review master plan.



The revelation was made by the UCAA Director General, Mr Fred Bamwesigye, on Thursday during an inspection of the ongoing works at Entebbe International Airport by the parliamentary committee on physical infrastructure.



“As part of plans for further expansion of the airport, it is necessary to acquire more land in the vicinity of the airport. Relocation of people in the vicinity will call for valuation of their land by the Chief Government Valuer, which is expected to be undertaken in six months although compensation would be subject to availability of funds,” Mr Bamwesigye said.

“We need about five more square miles of land in order to adequately cater for the airport’s expansion plans. We have been in touch with the community and they are okay with it as long as they are adequately compensated, but we do not have the capacity to do that. We shall work with the government in this regard,” he explained.

Mr Bamwesigye further noted that as part of the re-modification of the current passenger terminal building, “expansion of the departures area was completed and part of it is already in use, awaiting opening of the major entrance to the building so that departing passengers are dropped-off by the entrance to the terminal building later this year. An arrivals component of the project is also being worked on to create more room and ambience for departing passengers. On completion of all the above infrastructural upgrade projects, terminal building capacity will be enhanced from the current capacity of 2 million passengers a year to at least 3.5 million passengers by July 2024.”

“The total number of passengers facilitated from January to September 2023 is 1,390,495 compared to 1,170,744 in 2019. In 2022, the total number of passengers was 1,574,405 compared to 1.8 million international passengers in 2019, before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. This represents an 87 percent level of recovery,” he said.

He also said that UCAA is scheduled to undergo the ICAO Universal Security Audit Programme – Continuous Monitoring Programme (USAP – CMA) scheduled for January 2024. The objective of the USAP-CMA is to evaluate the effectiveness of Uganda’s security systems in compliance with the ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs).