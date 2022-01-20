UCAA to adopt customer service charter for airport stakeholders

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has revealed that it “will adopt a customer service charter to clearly spell out customer service level expectations for each stakeholder operating at Entebbe International Airport in order to enhance the customer experience.”

“We have come up with the draft of the charter but before we implement it, we shall train all key stakeholders on the customer service delivery such that everybody is at the same pace,” UCAA Deputy Director General Ms Olive Birungi Lumonya said.

However, UCAA emphasized that “the draft shall be presented to the UCAA top management for debate and conclusion before implementation.”

According to Ms Birungi, UCAA is edging closer to establishing a customer service department at Uganda’s major airport.

“If people come in, who do they speak to when they have a challenge or how are they attended to? These are some of the things we are going improve,” she said during the opening of a 5-day stakeholders meeting on customer service delivery at the airport on January 19.

UCAA Deputy Director General Ms Olive Birungi Lumonya addressing airport stakeholders during a training on January 19, 2022. PHOTO/EVE MUGANGA

She noted that the customer service department will change the airport’s reputation.

Eng Ayub Sooma, the director Airport and Aviation Security said they are on mission to improve customer service delivery to airport users.

“One of the reasons why we banned use of mobile phones was because poor customer service was as a result of using mobile phones,” he observed.

The stakeholders who participated in the training include Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), DAS, Immigration and Aviation Police among others.