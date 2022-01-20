UCAA to adopt customer service charter for airport stakeholders

Departing passengers line for checking at Entebbe International Airport recently. PHOTO/EVE MUGANGA

New Content Item (16)

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • UCAA is also edging closer to establishing a customer service department at Uganda’s major airport.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has revealed that it “will adopt a customer service charter to clearly spell out customer service level expectations for each stakeholder operating at Entebbe International Airport in order to enhance the customer experience.”

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.