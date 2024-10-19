UCC asks media houses to regulate employees’ personal online platforms

Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has said it will require every media house to produce its social media policy as a prerequisite to have their operating licenses renewed.

In the new guidelines, every media house will be required to ensure, in its social media policy that all its employees do not post content that violates their editorial policy.

UCC executive director Mr Thembo Nyombi told reporters on Thursday that all is aimed at ensuring journalists do not misuse their personal social media platforms by posting misinformation.

“We want journalists being big influencers to post positive things on their social media platforms instead of posting negative things that demean the society yet the media houses they work for are doing the opposite,” he said.

Mr Nyombi who was addressing reporters about the inappropriate and offensive content on media platforms, said that the guidelines are not aimed at gagging journalists’ social media freedoms.

“The fact that media personalities are influencers because so many eyes and ears see and listen to you, using that enormous influence earned from the brand, waves that you have been opportune to use negatively, is something we are fighting,” he said.

He added, “We want to ensure that what you do on your [social media] platforms as an individual should not be far different from the person that employs you.”

His remarks come as the country gears up for the 2026 general election.