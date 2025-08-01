UCC challenges learning institutions on problem solving innovations

The Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) has echoed the need for institutions of learning to focus on creating innovations that are tailored to solve today's challenges facing the country.

Mr Nyombi Tembo said that currently the country is facing a lot of challenges such as climate change, lack of jobs for the youth, which must be addressed through innovations.

Mr Nyombi made the remarks at the launch of the annual 9th National conference on communications 2025, organised by the UCC in partnership with Gulu University and ISBAT University.

The conference scheduled for October, 2025 will take place under the theme “Harnessing Digital Innovation to power sustainable local solutions for Uganda’s development is expected to attract over 200 seconadary schools, ICT clubs, universities and other higher institutions of learning which will participate in regional and national level innovation competitions, showcasing solutions designed to address real world challenges in Ugandan communities."

Mr Nyombi stressed that the conference targets to promote creation of innovations to support growth of the country's ICT sector.

“This annual conference, proudly sponsored by UCC, serves as a strategic platform for academia, industry, government and students to engage in what you call a dialogue on issues shaping our digital ecosystem,” Mr Nyombi said.

He added: “We believe that communication research plays a vital role in unlocking homegrown solutions to today's challenges and tomorrow's opportunities.”

Mr Pradeep Kumar, director Academic Affair, ISBAT University emphasized the importance of ICT in the country, noting that it’s not only for people in the ICT sector but all the other sectors.

“Today there is no sector in the world where ICT is not incorporated, whether you are working in business, normal science, media, entertainment, science, or anything,” Mr Kumar said.

He added: “At ISBAT University we strongly believe that ICT is combined into the curriculum development, management of education system, infrastructure, and also benchmarking with international curriculum so that students who are studying, get the best of ICT and Industrial 4.”

He noted that the conference is important to develop the school's infrastructures, mindset, and then what kind of things they can do.

Mr Geoffrey Tabo Olale, the head of computer science at Gulu university emphasized that the conference will stimulate innovation by the young people so that they can open their minds to some solutions for today and tomorrow's challenges.

“In this conference, we are trying to serve as a platform where our students from all over North and East, all universities, support us by showcasing what they have been able to do by submitting these papers to us to actually do some kind of peer review. And we present to you what universities are doing instead of keeping us in a tower system,” Mr Olale said.

Adding that; “We also know that we have already moved away from our traditional IT systems and we are trying to build solutions which are human-centered. And we have to be aware that the national backbone infrastructure is all important. What is lacking today are some of the software and digital solutions that are important to our people.”

He explained that by doing so, they are supporting the national strategy for Uganda's NDP4, but also addressing issues that need to be addressed today for the country to move forward in achieving the goals that have been set forward by the UCC.



