UCC closes radio station of ex-Museveni secretary

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has confirmed that it closed a radio station belonging to President Museveni’s former Principal Secretary over nonpayment of its broadcasting licence.

In a telephone interview, Ms Irene Kaggwa, the UCC executive director, said on June 15, they shut down 93.5 Joshua FM, a Katakwi-based radio station belonging to Ms Grace Akello for nonpayment of the annual broadcasting licence and operating illegally for over six years despite several warnings and reminders.

Ms Akello was a former presidential principal secretary who was later appointed Ambassador to Rome and India. “Under the Communications Act, no person should broadcast without a licence. Previously, we would give a one-year broadcasting licence but in 2020, the commission introduced a new process to facilitate station owners if they wanted financial support because the one year licence wouldn’t enable them to get credit,” Ms Kaggwa said.

She explained that since 2020, all owners of radio stations are required to obtain the five-year broadcasting licences.

Despite several reminders and warnings, she said, the management of Joshua FM did not comply and they were forced to commence the process of withdrawing the radio licence.

On Friday, Ms Akello, who worked as President Museveni’s Principal Private Secretary from 2010 to 2012, wept before journalists after revealing that despite paying a fine of Shs23m as required by law, UCC closed her radio station and gave away its frequency to another person.

She said the radio, which she has owned since 2006, was established by her friends in the UK to facilitate communication aimed at pacifying the Teso Sub-region after the insurgency. The radio station used to reach places as far as Karamoja, Acholi, Lango and Bugisu.

She said her efforts to meet responsible and officials from UCC to reopen the station have not yielded any results. “It is true there were years when licence fees were not paid but we sat down with management and paid all fees. They told us to get a band pass filter and also install a fire extinguisher and we did all these things but after all this, we were told the frequency has been allocated to another person,” she said.

Ms Kaggwa said the former PPS has to apply for another radio frequency.