UCC directs schools to set up ICT clubs

The Uganda Communications Communication (UCC) has directed schools to set up Information and Communications Technology (ICT) clubs to enhance ICT knowledge.

“Schools must have enough space, a functional lab and a functional ICT club, and without these, don’t bother with us, we shall not collaborate with you,” said Mr Thembo Nyombi, the Director of Rural Development Communication Fund (RCDF) at UCC while launching an ICT Club at St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK).

He added that these clubs are the vehicles or platforms they intend to use with other partners in these schools to enhance ICT knowledge in schools.

“We made a study and found out that schools with ICT clubs will look after the computer labs better than schools without them. UCC in partnership with Kisubi Associated Writers Agency (KAWA) will next year open up 40 ICT clubs in various schools that have already registered with them,” he said.

Mr Paul Charles Rukundo, the Executive Director of KAWA, said they partnered with UCC to establish ICT clubs to develop content.

“These clubs aim at providing students with skills which are above and beyond what is taught in the classrooms because skills keep changing. KAWA team is made up of teachers and engineers among others who bring different groups who impart excellent knowledge to learners,” he said.

Mr Justus Katatumba, the Deputy Administrator SMACK appreciated all the gadgets given to them and promised to keep them in good condition. He appealed to KAWA to help them organize some work to keep the students busy during the long holiday.