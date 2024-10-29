UCDA needs more funds, not rationalisation –Katikkiro Mayiga 

The Premier (Katikkiro) of the Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga has asked government to allocate more funds to Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) instead of rationalising it if coffee production is to be boosted in the country.

Last week there was tension in Parliament as members debated whether to subject the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to the second reading as part of the process to implement government’s Rationalization of Agencies and Public Expenditure (RAPEX) policy.

UCDA is among the agencies listed to be taken back to their mother ministries but the proposal has raised dust; both on the floor of Parliament and among members of the public as key stakeholders giving their views.

Speaking to journalists at Bulange Mengo on Tuesday, Mr Mayiga called for more funding of the Authority so that their outreach can get to every corner and every farmer in the country.

“There are five roles which UCDA should embark on and these include; rendering advice regarding farming methods, minding the quality of the crop on the farm and after harvest, increasing the quantity of the crop produced, popularise the drinking of coffee and explore the bi-products that can be got from the coffee bean,” he said.



According to him, real money is in the final consumer market after value addition.

“Unfortunately, we do not have a big market for coffee in Uganda, so if one wants the coffee farmer to earn as much as possible from his or her coffee, one needs to retain UCDA and we assign it the five roles mentioned,” he said.

Katikkiro Mayiga also noted that Uganda’s roasted coffee at the moment cannot penetrate the European and American markets, given that some of the leading coffee producers, such as Brazil and Vietnam are still selling the coffee beans in their raw form to Europe and United states.

“These are facts which none of us should lose control and adopt a fighting mood. Instead, we should all sit down over a cup of coffee and learn from one another,” he said.

Buganda Kingdom and UCDA collaboration

Mr Mayiga reiterated that the kingdom launched a new campaign to promote coffee production in Buganda dubbed Mwanyi Terimba Initiative in 2016 after witnessing high poverty levels in Buganda during his toffali (fundraising) campaign of 2013 to 2016.

“Farmers responded positively to the kingdom’s call to revert to coffee growing then UCDA joined us and we signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) after which they gave us 10 million seedlings we distributed to farmers in Buganda,”he said.

He added that later, Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) joined the campaign.

“When Buganda started its collaboration with UCDA it made it fairly easier for agencies to interface with farmers whom they provided with farming extension services and this uplifted the quality and quantity of the crop,” he said.

Attempts to obstruct coffee production

According to him, there has been a number of unsettling attempts by the government concerning coffee starting with Coffee Bill of 2020 which had unfair provisions like imprisoning farmer who abandon their coffee fams.



“There was a plan to give an Italian woman, Enrica Pinetti, who knows nothing about coffee monopoly over coffee we have grown for ourselves and they were given powers to determine the price offers to farmers and the quantity she desired,” he added.

Separately, opposition Democratic Party (DP) has also asked government to revisit the process of rationalizing UCDA, arguing that not all agencies which were selected should be merged.

Speaking to media during their weekly press conference, DP Spokesperson Ismail Kirya said RAPEX should be handled in phased manner.