UCE candidate gives birth hours before exam, returns to do paper

A Uganda Certificate of Examination candidate at Rock High School in Tororo District gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday morning, just a few hours before sitting for her Physics paper.

The school's deputy head teacher, Mr James Ogwang, confirmed that the candidate, whose name has not been disclosed, gave birth at 5am at Tororo General Referral Hospital.

"She started experiencing labour pains at 3am, and with the help of our school nurse, we rushed her to the hospital from where she successfully gave birth," Mr Ogwang said.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, the candidate returned to school to continue her exams, while her parents and the school nurse cared for the newborn.

"According to Uganda National Examinations' policy, we cannot move exam papers out of the examination station. So, we had to bring her back to school to finish her test," Ogwang explained.

Mr Ogwang requested that the candidate's identity be kept confidential, saying, "She's already going through a lot. If you're interested in her story, please follow up after her exams are completed, with permission from her parents."

The school official noted that the student's pregnancy was not apparent during registration, but the school could not bar her from taking her exams.

"Both the baby and mother are in good health, and she'll be able to complete her remaining papers," Mr Ogwang assured.

Rock High School has 225 candidates sitting for the new lower secondary curriculum exams and five under the transition arrangement.