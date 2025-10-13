UCE exams start Monday amid Art teachers’ strike

Senior Four students across the country begin their Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations today amid an ongoing teachers’ strike, which has caused uncertainty over the supervision and administration of the national exams.

The examinations, conducted by the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb), mark the official start of the 2025 national examination season. Candidates are slated to sit for Geography Paper One in the morning and Biology (Theory) in the afternoon.

The examinations come just days after briefing sessions were held by head teachers last Friday, during which candidates were taken through the rules, regulations, and timetable instructions guiding the conduct of the exams.

Uneb Executive Director Daniel Odongo said a total of 432,159 candidates are registered to sit for this year’s UCE examinations, compared to 379,748 last year, an increase of 12.1 percent. Of these, 52.7 percent are females, while 47.3 percent are males.

The examinations are taking place in 4,308 centres across the country under the theme, “Embracing security and holistic assessment of learners in a dynamic environment,” emphasising the importance of integrity and fairness throughout the examination period.

RELATES STORIES: Striking teachers vow not to supervise national exams

Uneb attributes the rise in numbers to increased enrolment in both government and private schools, as well as the impact of the Universal Secondary Education (USE) programme. Out of the total candidature, 154,637 candidates (36 percent) are beneficiaries of the USE programme, while 241,246 are privately sponsored.

Additionally, Uneb has registered 679 Special Needs Education (SNE) candidates who require additional support, with 190 specialised personnel deployed to assist them throughout the examination period.

Tension over teachers’ strike

Students of St Mary's College Rushoroza in Kabale after the celebration of their Patron Saint on October 6, 2025. Photo | Israel Alex Ahumuza

The start of the UCE exams comes at a time when teachers under the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu) are on an industrial strike demanding improved pay and better working conditions.

The strike, which has stretched into the examination season, has raised concerns about the possible disruption of the supervision process. Uneb acknowledged the teachers’ concerns but appealed to them not to link the industrial action to the conduct of the national examinations.

The Board noted that teachers remain key partners in ensuring the successful administration of national assessments.

“We ask for their indulgence to join us for a few days to help in the effective assessment of the learners they have taught over the years,” Mr Odongo said.

Despite the strike, Uneb officials reported that the response from teachers during the preparatory briefings was overwhelmingly positive.

Uneb spokesperson Jennifer Kalule said while the Board had initially required 1,500 scouts to monitor the UCE examinations, nearly 2,000 teachers turned up for the briefing sessions a sign that many are willing to perform their national duty.

“Over the past two days, the Uneb executive director commissioned various categories of field staff, urging them to maintain vigilance and uphold the sanctity of the examinations,” Ms Kalule said yesterday.

However, Unatu Secretary General Filbert Baguma maintained that teachers are still on strike and will only resume work after government responds to their demands.

Members of the Uganda National Teachers Union (Unatu) listen to their general secretary, Mr Filbert Baguma, during a meeting at the union's head offices in Kampala on September 11, 2025. PHOTO/ JANE NAFULA

He said the union is unaware of teachers who have volunteered to supervise the examinations and reiterated that the strike remains in effect until further notice. The government has yet to issue an official statement addressing the standoff.

Uneb warns against malpractice

As the exams begin, Uneb has renewed its warning against examination malpractice, describing it as one of the biggest threats to the credibility of the country’s education system.

Mr Odongo said examination security remains a major concern and called on all stakeholders to perform their duties with integrity to uphold the sanctity of the national examinations.

The Board has partnered with various security agencies, contracted professionals, and heads of centres to ensure that all examination materials and processes remain secure.

Uneb cautioned those involved in the administration of the exams against engaging in or facilitating malpractice in any form. The Board also warned members of the public against dealing with fraudsters claiming to have access to leaked exam papers, noting that several suspects have already been arrested and confessed to their crimes.

Mr Odongo said anyone found guilty of illegally gaining or attempting to gain possession of any examination paper or material faces a fine of up to two thousand currency points or imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both, under Section 25 of the Uneb Act, CAP 259.

Teachers, invigilators, or scouts who aid candidates to cheat or fail to stop unauthorised assistance face fines not exceeding one thousand currency points or imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

Uneb warned candidates that involvement in examination malpractice will lead to the cancellation of results for the entire examination.

UNEB Executive Director Daniel Odongo makes remarks during the release of 2024 UCE results on February 11, 2025 at State Lodge, Nakasero. PHOTO | DAVID LUBOWA

Odongo said where malpractice is suspected, the Board will summon the candidates and any other individuals involved to appear before it for disciplinary action. Offences such as smuggling unauthorised materials into the examination room, copying or collusion, receiving external assistance, impersonation, or exhibiting disruptive behaviour during the examination will attract severe penalties.

Others are possessing mobile phones or communication gadgets in the examination room, tearing answer scripts, submitting multiple scripts, or attempting to substitute examination materials. Mr Odongo reminded the candidates that examinations are not meant to instil fear but to assess what they have learnt over the years and guide them toward their future career paths.

He urged candidates to approach the examinations with confidence and avoid panic, emphasising that success will come through honesty and adherence to the rules.

“The purpose of the examination is to assess the candidates’ level of achievement and not to fail the learners. It is not an end in itself but a step towards aligning them to their career aspirations,” he said. He called on candidates to carefully follow instructions, manage their time wisely, and maintain discipline throughout the examination period.

Politics

Uneb also issued a directive warning all examination personnel against engaging in political activities during the examination period.

The Board said those contracted to supervise or monitor the examinations should avoid active involvement in campaigns, rallies, or political mobilisation.

It further urged politicians and aspirants to refrain from holding rallies or meetings on school grounds to prevent disturbances during the ongoing exams.

The Board emphasised that the focus during this period should remain on ensuring a smooth, peaceful, and credible examination process that allows candidates to perform to the best of their ability.

“This is a critical time for learners who have prepared for years. All stakeholders must ensure the environment remains conducive for their success,” Mr Odongo said.