UCI registers improvement in childhood cancer survival rates

The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) has reported a significant improvement in childhood cancer survival rate. UCI officials attribute the progress to enhanced quality of care and awareness. Dr Joyce Balagadde Kambugu, the UCI head of paediatric cancer care, said childhood cancer should not be viewed as a death sentence because there is as high as 68 percent in the five-year survival rate for some types of cancer. Referring to common types of cancers registered, Dr Balagadde said: “At UCI, our own five-year survival data show: - 68 percent for Hodgkin’s lymphoma (HL) - 55 percent for Burkitt’s lymphoma (BL) - 44 percent for Wilms tumour.” He added: “To show whether there was improvement, we also looked at the 2020 report by Biying Liu of the African Cancer Registry Network, which details only one-year and three-year survival rates for Uganda between 2010 and 2014.”

The researchers indicated that between 2010 and 2014, the three-year relative survival rate for Wilms tumour was 30 percent (ranging from 15 to 47 percent over those years), for BL was 54 percent (ranging from 33 to 71), while for HL was 86 percent (ranging from 52 to 97). Survival rate reduces with time (years), meaning the figures for the five-year survival rate would be lower than that of the three-year, but those were not captured in the report. Dr Balagadde said these figures prove that survival is real and possible. According to a 2019 study report by Dr Innocent Mutyaba of Makerere University Medical School and colleagues, the survival rate among 310 patients was high for some of the above types of cancers despite late presentation for care, indicating a higher chance of cure in children.

“The commonest diagnoses were Burkitt lymphoma (BL), 87 out of 310, followed by Kaposi sarcoma (KS), non-BL non-Hodgkin lymphoma (non-BL NHL), acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, Wilms and Hodgkin Disease (HD)”. “Advanced disease at diagnosis was common for all cancers (ranging from 45 percent for KS to 83 percent for non-BL NHL). Overall, 33.2 per abandoned treatment,” the report reads. However, Dr Balagadde expressed concern about the large number of children who die with cancer without accessing the right diagnosis or treatment. “Every year, about 3,278 children and adolescents develop cancer in Uganda. Yet only 36 percent can reach care at the Uganda Cancer Institute or our regional centres in Gulu and Mbarara,” she said.

“That means seven out of 10 children are missed. For those who do reach care, survival is possible,” she added. The estimated number of missed children is based on the prevalence of the disease, which scientists determine through the use of locally generated data and modelling. According WHO, the most prevalent childhood cancers in Uganda include Burkitt lymphoma, acute leukaemia, Wilms tumour, and rhabdomyosarcoma. The WHO further states that although most childhood cancers can be cured with appropriate treatment like generic medicines, surgery, and radiotherapy, the three-year survival rate for childhood cancer in Uganda is around 20 percent to 30 to percent. “Improvements in childhood cancer outcomes depend on the ability of the health system to coordinate early, ensure early case detection and referral, deliver intensive multimodal therapy, and provision of adequate supportive care for treatment-associated complications,” the WHO recommends.

Dr Alfred Jatho, the UCI head of community cancer services, said there are many reasons why many children with cancer are not coming for care. “Many people think children don't develop cancer; that is a big problem. There is also stigma about a child having cancer, being known to the public that the child has cancer. The other issue is the distance to the care centres,” he said. In Uganda, the only comprehensive cancer centre is UCI, although now the country has a regional cancer centre in Mbarara with a dedicated unit for managing cancer in children. “We also have Gulu Regional Cancer Centre, which is still being developed, but overall, for comprehensive cancer treatment, one has to come to UCI. Also, poverty affects access because they don't have the income to sustain themselves in Kampala as they get treatment,” Dr Jatho added. Dr Balagadde said there are no known causes of childhood cancer.

She said as a result, cancer in children cannot be prevented but treated after detection. In adults, however, there are known risk factors like smoking, alcohol consumption, and an unhealthy diet. Dr Jatho said many signs of childhood cancer are the same as those of other diseases like malaria. He said the disease can manifest as persistent fever, swelling that is not healing, bleeding, and unexplained weight loss. He appealed to parents, caretakers, and health workers to have a high index of suspicion, especially when certain symptoms in the child are not disappearing following treatment for other conditions like malaria. He advised parents to ensure the child who is not responding to treatment for other diseases is tested for cancer to ensure early diagnosis and a higher treatment success rate. He said the tests can be accessed in nearby regional hospitals. He said one can also access these tests in the national referral hospital and specialised facilities like UCI.





