UCU graduand, father killed in Budaka accident

Alex Gidudu Khauka, a Uganda Christian University (UCU) student who was supposed to graduate today has died together with his father in an accident at Kamonkoli village in Budada District along Mbale-Tirinyi road.

Khauka was a student of Information Technology (Diploma) at UCU main campus in Mukono.

Ms Faridah Nampiima, the traffic police spokesperson, said that the accident that happened at around 5AM, involved a Toyota Noah Reg. No. UAY 740K that rammed into a stationary Sino Truck Reg. No. UAS 427P.

“Alex Khauka, 24, died on spot while his father Siraj Gidudu, 50, died on arrival at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital. The two were all residents of Nasasa village, Busambe parish in Bumbobi Sub County, Mbale District,” she said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

The wreckage of a Toyota Noah that was involved in an accident along the Mbale-Tirinyi highway. Photo | Kolyanga Mudhanga

Ms Nampiima added that the accident left two other people with injuries. She named the injured as; Babra Mukoya, 25, and Ketty Wegosasa, 40, who are currently admitted at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.