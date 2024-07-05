UCU graduands urged to embrace change and serve

Prof. Daniel Asua Wubah, President of Millersville University of Pennsylvania, USA, has urged Uganda Christian University graduands to embrace the power of change and advocate for their communities. Speaking at the 25th graduation ceremony at Mukono main campus, Prof. Wubah encouraged the 1160 graduands to use their skills to make a positive impact in the world.

"Go out and serve the world with prominence. Use your challenges to make a change in life and be humble, grateful for what you have, and live with integrity," he said. Prof. Wubah advised the graduands to be agents of change, seeking opportunities in their field and using their skills appropriately. He also encouraged them to be mentors and share their knowledge with others.

Archbishop Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, of the Anglican Church of Uganda, also urged the graduands to make positive changes in their communities. Prof. Aaron Mushengyezi, the Vice Chancellor of UCU, encouraged the graduands to face the world with courage and boldness, demonstrating excellence in word and deed as servant leaders.