UCU student killed in Mak guild poll violence buried

The Uganda Christian University (UCU) student who was on Thursday allegedly stabbed to death at Makerere University during guild campaigns has been laid to rest.

Bewatte Betungura, 25, who was a law student at the UCU-Kampala campus was buried amidst tears of hundreds of mourners who thronged Malere Village, Biguri Sub-county in Kamwenge District on Saturday.

The deceased was son to Mr Benson Mucunguzi, a school head teacher of Kyabenda Primary School in Kamwenge who asked “government to ban multi-party politics in learning institutions.”

"I had to look for all the money to ensure that my son achieved his childhood dream of becoming a lawyer. I have been spending about Shs5 million per semester but now his life has been cut short," he told mourners.

Mr Mucunguzi further demanded compensation from government over his son’s demise as he also urged “quick investigations to bring the killers to book.”

According to him, Betungura had gone to Makerere University to see his Old Boy (OB) from Mbarara University who was one of the many contestants for guild presidency at Uganda’s oldest public university where deadly political violence erupted.

WATCH: "Government should ban political parties in schools and also investigate how my son was killed," Mr Benson Mucunguzi, the father of Bewatti Betungura, the UCU student who was killed during Makerere University guild presidential campaigns#MonitorUpdates

🎥 @ALEXASHABA1 pic.twitter.com/3i4q0In74b — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 16, 2022

Ms Jesica Natukunda, said the family had a lot of hope in her killed son who had even promised to build them a better house after school.

"This is a great loss to the family. He was always telling us that our family life will be better after completing his university studies," she said.

According to her, Betungura “had no background of politicking but liked making friends.”

Betungura’s sibling who is in Senior Four said her brother challenged her to score aggregate 8 in her UCE exams during their last conversation on Sunday.

"He loved me so much because we have been competing. He wanted to become a lawyer and I want to become an engineer. On our Senior Four leaver’s party, he bought me expensive shoes. I have promised never to study at Makerere University because I can't study from where my brother died," UNEB candidate Shivan Ainembabazi said.

About the deceased

Bewatte died at the Makerere University Hospital where he was rushed while bleeding profusely after he was allegedly stabbed in a student electoral scuffle.

Betungura Bewatte. Photo/Courtesy

Born April 15, 1997, he studied from Malere Primary School in Kamwenge District before joining Mbarara High school for O'Level, and Namirembe Hillside for A' Level respectively.